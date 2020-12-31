The Royal family have had another turbulent year, like many Brits.

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the UK to Prince Charles contracting coronavirus, it’s been full of ups and downs for our HRHs.

Despite the older royals splitting public opinion with their antics, 2020 has, however, been a golden year for the royal children.

Here are the moments they upstaged their parents and made us all feel squishy inside.

The kids upstaged their dad on his birthday

Prince William’s 38th birthday and Father’s Day

It was supposed to be an official portrait marking Prince William’s birthday and Father’s Day in June.

But the family snap – taken by Kate Middleton herself, no less – proved that her children were real scene-stealers.

George, Charlotte and Louis never looked so grown up.

William who?

George celebrated his seventh birthday

The Royal Family: Prince George’s seventh birthday

Kate was behind the lens once again for this super-cute image of George, who celebrated his seventh birthday in July.

With his toothy grin and his cammo top, he looked every inch the modern royal.

And fans gushed at how grown up he looked.

Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday

The start of May saw another royal milestone – William and Kate’s daughter, Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday.

In an official portrait, the young Princess looked cute and, yes, grown up.

Archie celebrated a milestone

Archie takes his first steps and celebrates his first birthday

May was a hotbed of royal birthdays.

It’s fair to say that Prince Harry and Meghan have had a difficult 2020, but baby Archie provided plenty of rays of sunshine.

Meghan not only revealed that he took his first steps during lockdown, but the little one also celebrated his first birthday.

It almost made you forget about… well, you know what.

George and Charlotte volunteer

Twenty-twenty has been a year like no other, and the nation has seen all sorts of acts of kindness.

As the nation came together for lockdown, George and Charlotte also did their bit.

Pictured with their father, the two children accompanied him to visit Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.

Prince George quizzes David Attenborough

Could this be the cutest thing of all time?

To publicise his new show A Life On Our Planet, Sir David Attenborough spoke with the Cambridges for a special screening.

And the three children took the opportunity to quiz the TV legend.

Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?

George asked: “Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?”

Charlotte then asked: “Do you like spiders too?”

Louis also asked what was his favourite animal.

Prince Louis looked so cute

The Royal Family and their red carpet appearance

William and Kate got all glammed up at the start of the festive season when they took the children to see a special pantomime to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But their red carpet appearance caused more talking points because of little Louis’ grown-up outfit and adorable expression.

Charlotte also looked older than her years.

Where did the time go?

