The Repair Shop fans stunned as King Charles set to star in special episode

King Charles will make a special appearance on BBC series The Repair Shop.

The King will appear in an episode later this month (October) as part of the BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

During his appearance, Charles will offer an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince’s Foundation’s Dumfries House headquarters.

He will also share a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

King Charles will make an appearance on BBC series The Repair Shop in October (Credit: BBC)

King Charles to appear on The Repair Shop

“Just announced on @theoneshow! Jay Blades and Will Kirk have revealed a very special episode of #TheRepairShop to celebrate the BBC’s Centenary with The former Prince of Wales,” said a tweet accompanying the picture.

“Filmed between Autumn 2021 to Spring 2022 before his accession to the Throne, it was an honour to film with him.”

The account added: “Join us on 26th October at 8pm to watch him come to the barn to experience the magic of #TheRepairShop first hand.”

Just announced on @theoneshow! Jay Blades and Will Kirk have revealed a very special episode of #TheRepairShop to celebrate the BBC's Centenary with The former Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/YsKuvu89RM — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) October 11, 2022

Opening up about the King’s appearance, Jay gushed about their “same interests”.

He said: “You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests.”

Fans rushed to comment on Charles’ upcoming appearance.

One wrote: “I’ve got a lot of time for our new King. Lucky you to have him there.”

“I can’t wait to see what King Charles brings in for repair,” gushed a second excited viewer.

A third wrote: “Oh wow!!!”

‘A rarely seen’ side to Charles

Julie Shaw, BBC commissioning editor, teased that viewers will see Charles as he’s “rarely” seen by fans.

“This is an incredibly special programme which has the magic that Repair Shop viewers have come to know and love,” she said.

“People will see the former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him – and he is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors.

“The episode is a real treat and we hope that people enjoy it as much as we do.”

King Charles is thought to be a big fan of The Repair Shop (Credit: Splashnews)

Satinder Kaur, collections manager for Dumfries House, said: “At The Prince’s Foundation, we are very proud to have partnered with The Repair Shop for this very special episode.

“It was a joy to welcome Jay Blades and the talented restorers to our Dumfries House headquarters to explore our collection of 18th-century furniture and decorative arts, including many examples of Thomas Chippendale’s work, which were a huge hit with the team.

“The Repair Shop has done a wonderful job of showcasing the skill involved in craftsmanship. And highlighting the importance of repairing items, rather than replacing them. So it was a very natural collaboration.”

