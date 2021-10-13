The real reason why the Queen will never abdicate ‘revealed’ as she heads for 2022 Platinum Jubilee

As the Queen gears up for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, one royal expert has said she has “no intention” of abdicating.

Next year will see Her Majesty mark seven decades on the throne. It’s a historic milestone that hasn’t been reached by another other British monarch.

Us Brits will get an extra day off work to celebrate and the Queen certainly has no intention of stepping aside.

But why? Read on and we’ll tell you.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Why will the Queen never abdicate?

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne told the Express that speculation has been rife about the Queen stepping down since her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

And now, 45 years later, she’s still going strong.

He said: “Now 95, and 45 years later, it seems the answer is that she has no intention whatsoever.”

Iain also lifted the lid on the reason that the monarch will never abdicate. And he thinks it’s down to the abdication of Edward VIII, her uncle.

“The abdication of 1936 has framed much of the Queen’s life and reign, defining for her the meaning of duty and service. Her address to the Empire on her 21st birthday epitomised her sensibility of what this meant to her, and what it would ultimately mean for the duration of her public life.”

He also referred to the oath taken by the Queen at her coronation and said that “being Queen is much more than a job that can be resigned, it’s a calling, a way of being”.

He added: “Consequently nothing suggests that the Queen will ever abdicate, or even think to.”

The monarch sees her role as a ‘calling’ (Credit: Splash News)

When in 2022 will the Queen celebrate her Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen ascended the throne on February 6 1952, so will celebrate 70 years on the throne early next year.

Brits will have to wait a couple more months to celebrate with some time off work, though.

Brits have been given an extra bank holiday next year.

It falls on Friday June 3.

The government website explained: “The May Bank Holiday Weekend will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June will see a four-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

