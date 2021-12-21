The real reason why Queen will never reveal what’s in Prince Philip’s secret will

There’s a very specific reason why the Queen will never reveal what’s in the “secret” will of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 earlier in 2021, and the whole nation mourned.

But now it has been revealed that the contents of his will won’t be revealed for a very long time.

Prince Philip’s will is sealed for 90 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is the will of Prince Philip sealed?

It all comes down to legal process.

In September, Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane ruled that the contents of the will should remain secret for 90 years in order to protect the Queen’s “dignity and standing”.

He told the BBC: “I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills.

“There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family.”

The President of the Family Division of the High Court made the decision, which means the will cannot be opened for public inspection.

What’s in the Philip documentary?

The news about Philip’s will comes as a new documentary airs on ITV tonight (Tuesday December 21).

A preview clip from Philip: Prince, Father, Husband shows a touching moment from Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

During the clip, Philip is seen comforting his young grandson, William, as they walk behind Diana’s funeral carriage.

A royal expert explained that Philip did not know the cameras were on the royal party at that moment.

The Queen will not be along this Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will the Queen do this Christmas?

When it comes to Christmas, the Queen will face the festive season without her beloved husband of over 70 years for the first time.

However, royal experts claim that she will not be allowed to spend it alone.

One expert said: “The idea the Queen will be on her own for Christmas without Philip, I simply cannot believe the family will allow that to happen, I don’t think it will happen.”

It’s thought that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be by her side.

Philip: Prince, Father, Husband is on ITV tonight (Tuesday December 21) at 9pm