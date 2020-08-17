The Queen’s horse has reportedly died after coming into trouble during a race.

One of the monarch‘s horse, four-year-old Space Walk, had to be put down after suffering a fatal injury at Newbury racecourse.

The Queen’s horse, Space Walk, has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to the Queen’s horse?

According to reports, the animal was running in a competitive handicap race at 3pm, but was trailing behind the others, local media reported.

It pulled up short with three furlongs (around 600 metres) still to go. Its jockey, Tom Marquand, dismounted before vets came to the animal’s aid.

Unfortunately, it had to be put to sleep after the race.

It’s not the first time the Queen, who is currently staying at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, has lost a horse in recent years.

In 2016, a horse she owned called guy Fawkes fell while competing in the King George V Stakes on the third day that year’s Royal Ascot event.

The animal, aged three at the time, tumbled in the race’s early stages and later had to be put down.

Space Walk’s death isn’t the only bad news to reach the 94-year-old monarch this month.

It follows reports that coppers arrested a man working for the Queen. A number of items were reported stolen from the Royal Family.

The Queen also lost a horse, Guy Fawkes, in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal theft

One of the items – a Companion of the Order of the Bath medal belonging to the Master of the Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt OBE – went up for sale on popular e-commerce site eBay for £350.

Additional items have reportedly gone missing, including engraved glasses and stationery signed by Prince Harry.

The person arrested is a hospitality assistant who worked for the royal household for six years. Police made the arrest at their Royal Mews residence.

Scotland Yard confirmed officers arrested a 37-year-old man Friday (August 7) on suspicion of stealing items from his employers.

ED! contacted the Royal Family for comment.

