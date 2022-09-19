The Queen’s funeral: Which celebrities attended the ceremony?

The Queen’s state funeral was held today (September 19th), and Brits up and down the UK tuned in to watch.

However, some lucky few were invited to attend the ceremony in person.

As a result, numerous familiar faces were seen dressed in their finest funeral attire in London.

Numerous celebrities and world leaders attended the funeral for the Queen (Credit: Splashnews)

Which celebrities attended the state funeral for the Queen?

Bear Grylls was one of the first celebrities confirmed to be at the funeral this morning.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was in attendance, alongside Canadian musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury.

They attended alongside Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as they have all received the Order of Canada which is the country’s second highest civilian honour.

Also spotted at the state funeral was Peep Show’s Sophie Winkleman. She married into the Royal Family in 2009.

Sophie holds the title of Lady Frederick Windsor as she is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent – a cousin of the Queen.

Many know Sophie from Peep Show, however, she is also the half-sister of Claudia Winkleman.

Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton also got an invitation and shared his gratitude on Twitter after the funeral came to an end.

Well…where to begin?! I had the greatest honour of being invited to Her Majesty’s funeral. So proud to see so many pals working on it, and doing their Queen and country proud. It was a day I will never forget. “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest…” pic.twitter.com/Hjh8jTMlBl — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) September 19, 2022

American president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, also attended.

Meanwhile, many other famous faces visited the Queen while she was at Westminster over the last week.

The likes of David Beckham, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and Tilda Swinton were among those to view Her Majesty’s coffin.

Holly and Phillip attended in a “professional capacity”, ITV bosses claimed last week.

Prince Charles led the procession into the cathedral (Credit: Splashnews)

Holly and Phil slammed by Twitter

The statement from the broadcaster came after Holly and Phil became the target of furious backlash on Twitter after they skipped the queue to see the Queen.

While Holly and Phil waltzed into Westminster, some members of the public had to wait almost 24 hours.

The backlash intensified after it emerged that Susanna Reid opted to queue for 7+ hours and David Beckham queued for 12+ hours.

As a result, a petition has been created to have Holly and Phil axed from ITV.

“Thousands of people are lining up overnight to pay respects to the Queen, where they will likely wait up to 24 hours,” it says.

“Yet Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, two hosts of one of the most damaging to mental health day time tv show This Morning, were able to push past those thousands and get immediate access.

“ITV should be ashamed of exploiting the situation. I’d like to see This Morning axed for good as I do believe it causes more harm than good, without people noticing. For example, like turning the cost of living anxiety into a game show.”

Following its creation, thousands have already signed their name in support of its cause.

