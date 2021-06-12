The Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021 list has been revealed as thousands get recognised.

More than 1,000 celebrities, Covid experts, community heroes and sport stars have been recognised in the list.

Meanwhile, politicians as well as servicemen and women are among the list.

Prue Leith becomes a Dame (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021: Celebrities

There’s a string of famous faces included in the list from Arlene Phillips to Prue Leith.

Singer Lulu receives a CBE in recognition for her career as a singer, entertainer and raising money for charity.

Read more: Queen’s Birthday Honours List: The difference between MBE, OBE and CBE explained

Bake Off star Prue and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene will become Dames.

In addition, radio presenter Simon Mayo and actress Ruth Wilson receive MBEs.

Arlene becomes a Dame (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, singers Alison Moyet and Engelbert Humperdinck both received MBEs toos.

In addition, Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce will receive a knighthood.

TV star Robert Rinder receives an MBE for services to Holocaust education and awareness.

And sweetly, Robert revealed he’ll receive the honour on the same day as his mother Angela Cohen, who is chairwoman of the ’45 Aid Society, a charity set up by a group of child Holocaust survivors in 1963.

Robert receives MBE for services to Holocaust education and awareness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, other famous faces recognised include former tennis player Sue Barker who’ll receive a CBE for services to sport, broadcasting and charity.

In addition, singer Skin – real name Deborah Ann Dyer – receives an OBE along with author David Almond.

Songwriter and record producer Alan Parsons receives an OBE and progressive rock band star Rick Wakeman gets a CBE.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brother Julian Lloyd Webber receives an OBE.

Finally, actor Ram John Holder gets a CBE.

Raheem receives an MBE (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sport stars

England football stars Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson will both receive MBEs.

In addition, former Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson gets a CBE for his services to football.

Director of Rugby for the Leeds Rhinos Kevin Sinfield is awarded an OBE.

Other names included in the list are former professional basketball player Luol Deng (OBE) and Northern Ireland footballer player Julie Nelson who’ll receive the British Empire Medal (BEM).

The Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021: Covid heroes

Meanwhile, a string of pandemic heroes became honoured including Kate Bingham, the venture capitalist who chaired the government’s Vaccine Taskforce, who’s received a damehood.

Professor Sarah Gilbert who’s one of the people behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will become a Dame.

Others being knighted include professor Andrew Pollard – director of the Oxford Vaccine group – and professor Peter Horby – joint chief investigator for the Recovery trial identifying COVID-19 treatments.

In addition, everyday heroes became honoured including Rhys Mallows, who repurposed his whisky bottling business to produce hand sanitister.

He’ll receive a British Empire Medal.

Rowhi Mahmoud Nemer will receive an MBE as he offered free rides to NHS staff during the first lockdown.

Elsewhere, Daksha Varsani receives a BEM for the work of a community response kitchen she founded.

Brother and sister John Brownhill and Amanda Guest will be honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM) after co-founding the Food4Heroes initiative.

Politician Andrea Leadsom receives a damehood (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

They produced meals for key workers during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a student who fought for free period products to be provided at schools will receive an MBE.

Politicians

Among the political figures receiving honours is Brexiteer and former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Andrea Leadsom, who’ll receive a damehood.

Meanwhile, Oliver Lewis – the former head of research at the Vote Leave campaign – will receive a CBE.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘trying to maintain good relationship with Queen to keep peace’

Conservative Deputy Leader of the House of Lords Earl Howe will be made a Knight Grand Cross.

Other names include Labour MP Tony Lloyd (knight), Labour chair of the Public Accounts Committee Meg Hillier (dame) and former Labour MP Mary Creagh (CBE).

In addition, former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield gets a CBE and House of Lords clerk Edward Ollard is made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.