The Queen will not be alone on her first Christmas without Philip, as Sandringham is cancelled

The Queen “will not be alone” on her first Christmas without Prince Phillip, senior royals insist.

And it seems that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson could be keeping her company.

What is the Queen doing at Christmas?

The 95-year-old monarch will face her first Christmas without her husband of over 70 years.

Prince Philip sadly died aged 99 earlier in 2021, but experts say that senior royals will not allow her to spend the festive period alone.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV: “The idea the Queen will be on her own for Christmas without Philip, I simply cannot believe the family will allow that to happen, I don’t think it will happen.”

Furthermore, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said Prince Andrew is likely to be by her side.

She said that he will, “definitely be there, he is always at the Queen’s side”.

Katie also speculated that Sarah Ferguson will also be there.

A tradition put on hold

The news comes after Her Majesty cancelled her trip to Sandringham because of Covid fears.

Meeting and greeting royal fans on Christmas Day has been a tradition for the Queen and the royal family.

However, the whole stay has been cancelled once again this year and will now spend it in Windsor.

There were fears, the newspaper said, that it could become a “Covid super-spreader event”.

Where did the Queen spend last Christmas?

Last year, the Queen spent Christmas at Windsor instead of Sandringham in Norfolk.

This was the first time in 33 years Her Majesty stayed home at Windsor instead of visit her country estate.

And, in 2020, at the height of the second lockdown, the Queen spent the festive period with the Duke Of Edinburgh.