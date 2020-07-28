The Queen will be 'most upset' by claims in Finding Freedom book about Meghan and Harry

The Queen will be 'most upset' by the revelations made in the upcoming book Finding Freedom.

A source close to the royal family has said the monarch will likely be deeply hurt by the book's claims.

The book delves into the alleged reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal family.

Finding Freedom is an upcoming book written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The Queen may be hurt by the Finding Freedom accusations, a source says (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen most upset?

Omid is believed to be a close friend of Meghan, and the book is believed to be influenced by the former senior royals.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the source said: "It's going to open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on.

Read more: Princess Diana would be 'devastated' by William and Harry's fall-out

"I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen."

The Queen, 94, is believed to have initially got on well with Meghan, 38.

The pair enjoyed several official engagements together. The Queen also appeared to deliberately choose charities for Meghan to be ambassador for that reflected her interests and past career as an actress.

Meghan has returned to her US homeland (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess Difficult?

While a Senior Royal, Meghan was made a royal patron for The National Theatre and for the Mayhew animal shelter.

However, the upcoming book makes various negative claims about the royal family.

Read more: Kate Middleton 'purposefully snubbed' Meghan Markle at final royal event

Amongst them, it is claimed that cruel names were given to Meghan behind her back.

Both senior royals and palace staff supposedly called her "Harry's Showgirl" and "Duchess Difficult".

It also claims that they felt alienated in their new roles, and pushed aside by Prince William and Kate Middleton's popularity.

Royal experts have already predicted that this sensational book will forever tether Prince Harry's relationship with his paternal grandmother.

Will the pair ever return to the UK? (credit CoverImages)

Permanent exile for Meghan and Harry?

A royal source told the Mail that Meghan and Harry may face permanent exile from the royal family.

The Queen was set to review their roles a year or so on from them stepping down from their roles.

But, the source claims, the door to return may no longer be open.

"The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn't seem if there is any way of going back now," they noted.

"Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful."

Harry and Meghan now reside in Los Angeles, California with their one-year-old son Archie.

Living in a house loaned by movie maker Tyler Perry, their future roles remain unclear.

Do you think the Queen will welcome Harry home? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page.