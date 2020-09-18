The Queen wants to return to work at Buckingham Palace to ‘boost the nation’s morale’

The Queen is reportedly keen to get back to work at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch allegedly wants to help “boost the nation’s morale” from her London headquarters.

The Queen, 94, had to reduce her workload during lockdown.

Self-isolating at “HMS Bubble” at Windsor Castle, she was forced to work from the confines of the castle.

She has since travelled to Balmoral with Prince Philip.

The Queen and Prince Philip isolated for months (Credit: Splash News)

Queen wants to return to Buckingham Palace

They are now at Sandringham and are expected back in London by October.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that her return will be most welcome.

He said: “The fact the Queen is to reappear in London is important, especially as the capital has suffered with a lack of footfall during coronavirus.

“Her presence would undoubtedly be a boost to morale.

The Queen is reportedly keen to get back to work at Buckingham Palace (Credit: Splash News)

She will be back in London by October

“The fact that we know she intends to perform select engagements there is evidence. She knows how symbolically important it is for her to return.”

Despite restrictions, the Queen remained very busy during lockdown.

Despite restrictions, the Queen remained very busy during lockdown.

She continued many of her charitable duties through video calls.

Princess Anne even taught her how to use Zoom.

She also gave a riveting speech to the nation in April entitled We Will Meet Again.

The Queen knighting Sir Thomas Moore (Credit: Splash News)

And she even knighted Captain Tom Moore from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Here the NHS fundraising hero, 100, was officially made a Sir by the Queen.

This was the only time she came out of lockdown to honour a member of the public.

Tom said it was an absolute privilege to meet the monarch.

He told Good Morning Britain: “It was absolutely amazing.

The Queen treats Buckingham Palace as her official work headquarters (Credit: Splash News)

“I never ever had such a time in all my life as to be there speaking to the Queen, who was such a delightful person. She was absolutely marvellous.

“When she tapped me on the shoulder with the sword which had been her father’s she did it so gently. She was the kindest person you could ever wish to meet.”

He said she also thanked him and his family for raising over £32 million for the NHS.

The captain continued: “She looked around and said: ‘Your family and you have done so well.’

“It was an absolute pleasure and it was an absolute honour to speak to the Queen so close.”

