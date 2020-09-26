The Queen reportedly feels upset with Prince Harry over him speaking out on the subject of US politics.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly made it clear it is unhappy with Prince Harry’s latest political move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Recently, Prince Harry – alongside Meghan Markle – chose to speak out in a video message to US citizens. In the video, they urged people to “reject hate speech” and vote in the country’s upcoming presidential election.

Royal expert Richard Mineards, a journalist for The Montecito Journal, told Access Hollywood: “I particularly would caution Prince Harry as Queen Elizabeth’s grandson because royal members do not talk about political activities or politicians publicly.

“Particularly criticising them, and this has not gone down well in England.”

A comment from Buckingham Palace reportedly contained a subtle dig at the Sussexes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan and Harry say?

Speaking in their video message, Meghan said: “We’re just six weeks out from election day and today is National Voter Registration Day.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.

That is really a double whammy for both Harry and Meghan.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter.”

Harry followed up with: “This election I am not able to vote in the US.

“But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Prince Harry and Meghan caused a stir with their political message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claims the Queen ‘sidelined’ Prince Harry

Richard shared that the Queen ‘demoted’ Harry when asked for comment on his video message.

He said: “Buckingham Palace were asked for a comment about how they perceive the situation and they said they do not comment on non-working royal members.”

Speaking further, he said it’s a “double whammy” for both Harry and Meghan, adding: “To be called non-working royals means they have been sidelined.”

ED! contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties to settle in the US.

The Queen has ‘sidelined’ Prince Harry recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Harry reportedly noticed a snub in the Queen’s last Christmas speech. Harry spotted that he and his wife didn’t feature in any of the family pictures.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in the book Finding Freedom, Harry interpreted this as a direct snub.

Further, the authors wrote that Harry felt the institution has “sidelined” him and Meghan.

