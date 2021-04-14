The Queen reportedly “understands” why Meghan Markle can’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Meghan, 39, stayed in California while husband Prince Harry travelled to the UK ahead of his grandfather’s funeral this Saturday (April 17).

The Duchess of Sussex was apparently advised against travelling by her doctor because she’s pregnant with her second child.

Meghan has stayed in California while Harry travelled to the UK for the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen ‘understands’ why Meghan can’t attend funeral

According to reports, Meghan got in touch with Her Majesty, 94, to offer her condolences.

Read more: The Queen praised as she returns to duties after Prince Philip’s death

A source told PEOPLE: “It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing.

“Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Meghan Markle got in touch with the Queen to express her condolences (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry’s return to Britain comes after his explosive Oprah interview alongside Meghan.

The couple made a series of claims and revelations about the royal family, including an allegation that there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about their son Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.

Meghan also claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace when she felt suicidal during her pregnancy.

Following the interview, the Palace said the family were “saddened” by the claims, which would be “addressed by the family privately”.

Harry and Meghan made claims about the royals in their Oprah chat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, they said “recollections may vary”.

Meghan Markle is ‘willing to forgive’

This week, reports claim Meghan is “willing to forgive” the royals following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

The insider added: “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.”

Meghan Markle reportedly “willing to forgive” following Philip’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s tribute to Philip

Meanwhile, Harry recently paid tribute to his grandfather.

Read more: Meghan Markle latest: Duchess ‘ready to forgive royals after Prince Philip’s death’

The Duke of Sussex said: “Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

“Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.