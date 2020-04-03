The Queen will address the nation this weekend amid coronavirus crisis

The Queen will address the nation in a TV broadcast this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Majesty 93, will address the UK and the Commonwealth on Sunday, April 5.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST) Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.



As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

Read more: Buckingham Palace insists Queen 'in good health' as Boris Johnson contracts COVID-19

"As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels."

The Queen is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip amid the crisis.

The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

More than 2,900 people in the UK have died from the deadly bug with more than 30,000 confirmed cases.

The palace recently insisted the Queen is in "good health" after it was confirmed her son Prince Charles tested positive for the virus.

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday, April 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It came after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive.

Buckingham Palace's statement

The spokesperson said: "Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health.

"The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11 and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare."

The Prime Minister confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter.

In a clip, he said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles is no longer self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Clarence House shares update on Prince Charles after coronavirus diagnosis

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

Meanwhile, Clarence House recently confirmed Charles is no longer self-isolating after contracting COVID-19.

Clarence House's statement

A statement read: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

The statement continued to say that the prince is in "good health".

However, Charles' wife 72-year-old Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, must stay in isolation for 14 days in accordance to guidelines.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.