The Queen smiling in all yellow outfit during engagement today
The Queen stuns in yellow today as she makes surprise appearance

Her Majesty was all smiles!

The Queen stunned in yellow today as she made a surprise appearance at the London Underground.

Her Majesty, 96, was all smiles as she stepped out for the engagement with her son Prince Edward.

Due to mobility issues, the Queen hasn’t been seen out much in public in recent months.

The Queen in yellow outfit meeting guests during appearance today
The Queen made a surprise appearance today (Credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews/AP/Shutterstock)

The Queen today

On Tuesday (May 17), the monarch made an appearance at a special event at Paddington Station.

She officially opened the new Elizabeth line.

The Queen was carrying a walking stick as she met workers as well as greeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen in all yellow outfit meeting guests during royal engagement today
Her Majesty was all smiles today (Credit: YouTube)

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps were also in attendance.

During the Queen’s visit, she bought the first ticket for the Elizabeth line using a Oyster card.

She also unveiled a plaque to mark the opening.

Meanwhile, the Earl of Wessex boarded a train bound for Tottenham Court Road station before returning to Paddington.

The Queen in yellow outfit today as she unveils plaque
Her Majesty has been dealing with mobility issues (Credit: YouTube)

Ahead of her visit, Buckingham Palace issued a statement to confirm the monarch’s appearance.

It read: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.

“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

It comes just days after the monarch attended a Platinum Jubilee event on Sunday evening.

The A Gallop Through History show featured musical and dance displays and performances from horses.

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor also attended the event and paid tribute to her late grandfather Prince Philip.

She rode one of the Duke of Edinburgh’s carriages around the arena during the event’s finale.

