The Queen has been seen beaming with delight today (June 28) during day two of her visit to Scotland.

Her Majesty arrived in Scotland on the royal train last night, where she was seen stepping off the train unaided but holding her walking stick.

Today she’s joined the Armed Forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as they marked her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland.

The Queen was at the Palace of Holyroodhouse today (Credit: YouTube)

The monarch beamed as she made her appearance today, wearing a lavender coat with ox blood-coloured buttons and a matching hat.

She wore a brooch in the shape of a thistle set with an amethyst that she’s worn at Holyroodhouse events previously.

Celebrations today included a parade and presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of the palace.

The army, navy and the air force were represented at the service, with a royal salute taking place as the Queen arrived in the gardens.

Queen’s appearance delights royal fans

Royal fans were delighted to see the Queen out and about today.

One said: “Her Majesty looks so much better than she has for the past few months!”

Another commented: “Her expression is a real happy one! Loud Cheers for The Queen!”

A third commented: “She’s just fantastic! Long live the Queen.”

“It’s such a relief to see the Queen. She is a breath of fresh air,” said another.

“She looks so happy!” another declared.

“So wonderful to see Her Majesty in such good spirits,” another royal fan said.

” So lovely to see HM so relaxed and happy! I even see a twinkle in her eye!” declared another.

“So lovely to Her Majesty clearly enjoying herself,” another concluded.

The monarch walked with the use of her stick (Credit: YouTube)

Garden party no-show?

However, despite her sprightly appearance today, it is reported that the Queen will not take part in Holyroodhouse’s annual garden party tomorrow.

Instead, it’s claimed Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will attend.

