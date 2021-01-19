The Queen is reportedly planning to surprise Kate Middleton on her tenth anniversary of being a royal family member.

In April, the Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

And, according to a royal expert, Her Majesty would like to celebrate the occasion in style because it also marks 10 years since Kate officially joined the family.

The Queen reportedly planning to surprise Kate Middleton on her tenth wedding anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen will reportedly plan surprise for Kate Middleton

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: “It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans divided over new Tom Bradby interview

“Something she can do to mark it. Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship.

“Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark their 10th wedding anniversary this year (Credit: Dean / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Will Kate and William get the Covid vaccine on camera?

Meanwhile, it’s believed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t seen much of the Queen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple even spent Christmas away from the Monarch and Prince Philip due to restrictions.

However, it seems things are looking up as the Queen and Philip have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, reports claim Kate and William will have the jab live on camera when it’s their turn.

Kate could have the coronavirus vaccine live on camera with husband William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Express reports that author Omid Scobie said on his podcast HeirPod that the couple would be good candidates to get their vaccines done on camera.

He said: “It will be really interesting to see, as this sort of trickles down to other groups.

It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family.

“We could possibly have the cameras with the Cambridges much later in the year when younger people have access to the vaccine.

“It will be interesting to see how this plays out.”

The Queen and Philip have had their first dose of the vaccine (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, the Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, received the first dose of their vaccines at Windsor Castle.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton praised as they open up about bereavement

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.