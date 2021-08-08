The Queen is reportedly “itching to get back to normal” as she summers at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Her Majesty, 95, is also said to be looking forward to hosting a family barbecue event.

Indeed, this will apparently be her first BBQ without her late husband Prince Philip.

Her husband of some 73 years, died aged 99 this April.

The Daily Mail claims she wants to “crack on” with normal life following her grieving process.

The Queen is hosting a BBQ without Prince Philip for the first time (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen wishes to ‘crack on’

Meanwhile, a source added to The Sun: “The family barbecues are back on the agenda even without Philip there for the first time.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was said to be a keen barbecuer and an expert griller.

Read more: The Queen leads birthday tributes to Meghan Markle

In fact, Prince Harry even mentioned his late grandfather’s fondness for the BBQ in his tribute to him.

Prince Harry called Prince Philip ‘master of the barbecue’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Prince Harry say about Prince Philip?

Harry wrote on his Archewell website: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

“He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm. And also because you never knew what he might say next.”

Read more: Meghan Markle is accused of ‘mocking The Queen’

The Duke of Sussex continued: “To me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

What’s more, the public were even treated to footage of Philip commanding the barbecue in the royal family’s ill-fated 1969 documentary, Royal Family.

Here a riverside barbecue is shown, in which a young Princess Anne helps her father grill some steaks.

The Queen has reportedly invited Sarah Ferguson to the barbecue event (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Sarah Ferguson back in The Firm?

Although Prince Philip will without a doubt be greatly missed at the Queen’s Balmoral BBQ this summer, another familiar face is said to be returning.

Richard Eden claims in his Daily Mail column that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has been invited to stay at Balmoral this year.

And that this ultimately represents her being welcomed back in The Firm’s fold.

Richard wrote: “Exiled after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie has been welcomed back into the fold to such an extent that she has been invited to stay at the Queen’s Scottish retreat this summer. I can disclose.

“And, unlike previous visits, when she had to make a quick getaway before Prince Philip arrived, the duchess can stay at Balmoral for as long as her ex-husband.”

Prince Philip reportedly disliked Sarah Ferguson, particularly in his later years.

As a result she apparently always left Balmoral as soon as he arrived.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.