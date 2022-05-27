The Queen has a “soft spot” for grandson Prince Harry because of the struggles he’s faced, a royal author has claimed.

According to Andrew Morton, Her Majesty, 96, cares for Harry because of his struggles to cope with the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana.

On Friday’s Lorraine, Mr Morton said the Queen also has a soft spot for Harry because of his “mental struggles”.

The Queen has a “soft spot” for grandson Harry, a royal author claims (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen and Prince Harry

Mr Morton said: “The Queen’s got a soft spot for Harry.

“Courtiers will have an appointment with the Queen and it’ll be three weeks hence but he can turn up at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, walk in, say hi and get the Queen to be involved in the Invictus Games.”

He continued: “The Queen has got a soft spot for Harry because obviously the tragic nature of his mother’s death, his struggles to cope with that, his mental struggles, the fact that he’s cursed with charisma in a way.

Mr Morton spoke about the Queen’s bond with Harry on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

“When I see him on royal engagements it’s very much like watching Diana kneeling down hugging kids it’s remarkable.”

Harry will soon be reuniting with the Queen again when he and wife Meghan Markle visit the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple recently confirmed they’ll be attending the celebrations with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

Prince Harry will soon reunite with his family for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Meanwhile, reports claim the couple will be at a service of thanksgiving during the Jubilee.

The service will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 3.

According to the Telegraph, the monarch’s children, grandchildren and older great-grandchildren will be attending.

The guest list reportedly includes Meghan, Harry and Prince Andrew too.

