Meghan Markle deserves a formal apology from the Queen, or so claims a leading American television host.

Sunny Hostin, 52, is a US lawyer and panelist on the American panelist show The View.

Much like Loose Women, the weekday chat show features a panel of female celebrities who discuss news and pop culture topics.

On Friday’s episode, the panel spoke of the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex reported in The Times.

Buckingham Palace has since gone on to say they will investigate the claims – which were denied by Meghan.

What did Sunny say about Meghan Markle and the Queen?

But Sunny said she thinks the timing of the news is very suspicious.

As the original alleged ‘bullying’ complaint was filed two years ago, but is only making headlines now.

And, of course, Oprah Winfrey’s sit down interview with Meghan and Prince Harry airs this weekend.

Speaking on The View panel, Sunny said: “I think they are that concerned – the Firm, the Palace, the Royal Family – about the Oprah interview to dredge up some allegations from two and a half years ago.

“That she allegedly bullied staff by sending emails at 5am.

“My goodness, I sends emails at 1am, 2am, 5am – I would have had many cases against me if that was criminal behaviour.”

She went on to say she can’t believe the Royal Family, including the Queen, haven’t apologised to Meghan for not ‘protecting her more’.

Sunny explained: “I’m really shocked that rather than trying to mend this rift, rather than supporting Meghan and Harry, who I think removed his wife and his family from England because of the terrible racial hatred that she was subjected to.

“And he didn’t want history to repeat itself after what happened to his mother with the media.

“It says a lot, I think, about the workings of the Royal Family.”

What did Meghan McCain say about the ‘bullying’ accusations?

Fellow panelist Meghan McCain said she didn’t believe the ‘bullying’ accusations to be true.

Meghan, 36, said: “This is really interesting because it’s a very obvious oppo-dump on Meghan Markle, and one of the things she’s being accused of in her abuse is emailing staffers early in the morning.

“Right now they’re trying to make Meghan Markle look really, really bad, including accusing her of wearing diamond earrings that were gifted her by the Prince of Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered.

“And these are all facts that, I guess, known for many years – why are they coming out right now?”

Then additional panelist Joy Behar said she believes the Royal Family would make anyone’s life ‘miserable’.

Joy, 78, claimed: “In the British monarchy, they will just make your life miserable – you’d better toe the line.

“They do not like it when you go up against them.

“Look what happened to Diana, same thing, same thing. So I’m on team Meghan Markle.”

Since the bullying claims emerged, Meghan’s former colleagues and friends have rallied around her.

Both her former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams and her best friend Lindsay Roth have publicly lent their support.

Meanwhile, Meghan released a statement which said she was ‘saddened’ by the accusations.

Her spokesperson stated: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

