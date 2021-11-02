The Queen has shared her pride over Prince Charles and William for carrying on her late husband’s work on climate change – but snubbed Harry.

The 95-year-old monarch addressed the COP26 summit yesterday (November 1), as a pre-recorded video was played at the event.

During the speech, the Queen credited her son the Prince of Wales and her grandson the Duke of Cambridge.

The Queen credited Prince Charles and William in a speech – but failed to mention Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Prince Charles branded a ‘hypocrite’ as he makes speech at COP26 climate summit

The Queen snubs Prince Harry

She said in her address: “It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William.

“I could not be more proud of them.”

However, she failed to mention grandson Prince Harry.

I could not be more proud of them

It’s without question that Harry has also played a huge part in the fight against climate change.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for his AppleTV show, the Duke said: “I know lots of people out there are doing as best they can to try and fix these issues.

“But that whole sort of analogy of walking into the bathroom with a mop when the bath is over-flooding, rather than just turning the tap off.”

The Queen snubbed Prince Harry in her speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Camilla ‘to take on bigger role as the Queen rests’ because Prince Andrew and Prince Harry ‘can’t step up’

Meanwhile, the Queen also paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, in the speech.

She said: “The impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

“I remember well that in 1969, he told an academic gathering: ‘If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time. If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance.'”

Harry’s ‘panic’ over his grandmother

It comes after reports suggested that Harry “went into panic mode” after the Queen’s recent hospital stay.

A source told US Weekly: “[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”

The insider added that Harry felt “helpless” as he lives in America.

“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her,” said the source.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.