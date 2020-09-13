The Queen shares moving throwback to when Buckingham Palace was bombed in 1940

The Queen has shared a moving throwback to WWII when Buckingham Palace was bombed.

During the Blitz, nowhere in London was immune from bombings – even the Royal Family themselves.

The Blitz lasted from September 7, 1940, to May 11, 1941.

An estimated 43,000 Brits were killed, and 60,000 homes were destroyed.

The Queen remained in England throughout WWII (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen Mother and King George VI slept as their home was bombed

Of the death toll, an estimated 30,000 were said to have died in London.

The Queen, 94, paid tribute to the harrowing events on her official Instagram account.

Here she shared a picture of her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother on the bomb site of Buckingham Palace on September 13, 1940.

The post read: “#OnThisDay in 1940, Buckingham Palace was bombed during The Blitz.

The Queen as a young girl (left) with her sister Margaret and nanny Marion Crawford (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen trained as a mechanic during WWII

“King George VI described the attack in his diary:

“‘All of a sudden we heard an aircraft making a zooming noise above us, saw 2 bombs falling past the opposite side of the Palace, & then heard 2 resounding crashes as the bombs fell in the quadrangle about 30 yds away.’

“‘We looked at each other, & then we were out into the passage as fast as we could get there. The whole thing happened in a matter of seconds….'”

The post continued: “The Blitz began on 7 September 1940 with attacks on London’s docks and continued in the city throughout September and October before bombings spread across the country.’

Over 40,000 Brits lost their lives due to the Blitz

“After the raid on Buckingham Palace, The King and Queen visited the East End, London. Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother wrote in a letter to Queen Mary:

“‘It does affect me, seeing this terrible and senseless destruction.

“‘I think that really I mind it much more than being bombed myself. The people are marvellous and full of fight. One could not imagine that life could become so terrible. We must win in the end.'”

The Queen would have been 14-years-old at the time.

It was suggested that The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and her sister, Princess Margaret, evacuate to Canada.

The Queen was a teenager during WWII (Credit: SplashNews)

However, The Queen Mother, then Queen Elizabeth, refused.

Instead the two Princesses resided at Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of royalists rushed to share how moved they were by the post.

One user praised: “My dad was in London during the Blitz.

“He opened a door, stepped through the doorway and the building was bombed behind him.

“It was a frightening time to live through, and the Royal family stayed and kept working with and for their people and country.”

Another user shared: “A great King and a great Queen!!! They didn’t escape and were near the people…and at the end they helped to win.”

