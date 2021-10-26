The Queen returned to royal duties after being admitted to hospital amid health fears last week.

Last week, the monarch was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland after being medically advised to rest.

She then spent a night in hospital on October 20.

But she has now returned to official business.

What ‘light duties’ did the Queen carry out?

The 95-year-old carried out ‘audiences with the Queen’ from the comfort of her Windsor Castle home.

She wore a yellow dress and three-string of pearls.

The Queen smiled and looks well.

She was greeting the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about her return to work.

It said: “Her Majesty The Queen today conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle.

“His Excellency Mr Gunn Kim was received in audience by The Queen today via videolink and presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as Ambassador from the Republic of Korea to the Court of St James’s.”

Royal fans were thrilled to see the Queen back as one said: “Aw so good to see her again! It means she is feeling better.”

Another wrote: “Very happy to see HM the Queen is doing well and smiling again.”

A third added: “So happy to see Her Majesty back at work! She looks wonderful today!”

What happened to the Queen’s health?

The Queen stopped work last week on medical advice.

She underwent preliminary investigations at King Edward VII Hospital.

It is unclear whether she stayed the night due to the tests or for medical treatment.

She had hosted world leaders at a Windsor Castle event the night before.

Palace officials did not confirm the hospital stay until The Sun broke the news.

They released a statement which read: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today (Thursday) and remains in good spirits.”

When will the Queen be out and about again?

The Queen is due to attend events in Scotland next week for a climate change conference.

It’s part of a string of engagements involving the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge between November 1 and 5.

According to the royal family’s website, the Queen will attend a reception on November 1.

A final decision will be made by the weekend, reports claim.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed his weekly phone call with the Queen last week.

During a visit to a vaccine centre in west London yesterday he said: “Everybody sends Her Majesty our very, very best wishes.

“I’m given to understand that Her Majesty is characteristically back at her desk at Windsor.”

