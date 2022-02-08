The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year and one member of her family is expected to step up to take a front and centre role.

Despite being aged only eight, Prince George is expected to play a huge role in the celebrations.

Buckingham Palace expect more than 200,000 street parties to take place across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. They will celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen will reportedly give Prince George a big role in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations

What role will Prince George play in jubilee celebrations?

One royal expert has revealed that he thinks the Queen‘s grandchildren and great-grandchildren will “really step up” this year.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne told OK! that George will help his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, support the Queen in her jubilee year.

He said: “I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations.”

The Cambridges are expected to play a hugely supportive role to the Queen this year.

Cawthorne commented that the monarch will experience a range of emotions as she celebrates the milestone.

And, he said, she knows William, Kate and their three adorable children will help protect her legacy for years to come.

The Cambridges are expected to be front and centre of celebrations this summer

How will the Queen be feeling when she celebrates her jubilee?

Cawthorne said: “The Queen will be experiencing a whole gamut of emotions. She’ll feel everything from grieving for her husband and remembering her father, to feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved.

“She took the throne of a bomb-scarred nation and steered it into a period of political stability. That is an incredible legacy. She knows William, Kate and their children will find a way forward for the royal family.”

Over the weekend, the Queen also made a statement about what she’d like to happen to the monarch after her death.

She said that when Charles ascends the throne, she hopes the public will back his wife becoming Queen Camilla.

