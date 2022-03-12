The Queen: Royal expert makes heartbreaking prediction for 95-year-old monarch

The Queen will probably never meet her great-granddaugher, Lilibet Diana, in person, one royal expert has claimed.

Richard Fitzwilliams made the heartbreaking prediction after the news that Prince Harry had cancelled a visit to the UK.

He was due to fly over later this month to attend a thanksgiving service for grandfather Prince Philip.

However, with his on-going row over security, he has now announced that he will not be attending and will instead stay at home in the States.

What did Prince Harry say about the Queen?

Prince Harry released a statement last night (March 11).

In it he revealed that he won’t be attending the service of thanksgiving being held in honour of his late grandfather.

It read: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

The decision came amid a High Court row Harry is embroiled in with the Home Office.

It came after his armed bodyguards were removed when he stepped down as a senior working royal.

He has claimed that he would not feel safe returning to the UK with wife Meghan and kids Archie and Lilibet after losing his personal security.

When will the Queen meet Lilibet?

Well, Fitzsimmons told The Sun it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the monarch will ever meet the baby in person.

It’s thought the Queen has met her namesake over Zoom.

The royal expert said the fact that Harry had decided against coming over for the memorial service was “a great pity”.

“I think this was expected because of the issue with security, obviously, he would have wanted to come if he could. I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed,” he said.

He then revealed that he thinks it’s “increasingly unlikely” that the Queen, 95, will get to meet her great-granddaughter.

“It’s increasingly unlikely. If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen. It’s all something that’s clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future,” he said.

Fitzwilliams added: “And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to come over.”

