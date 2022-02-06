Heartbreaking moment Prince Philip had to tell the Queen her father had died

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee today as she marks 70 years since she became monarch.

But it is a day tinged with sadness.

While for many it is a celebration, for the Queen herself it is the day her father died.

The Queen marks Platinum Jubilee

On February 6, 1952, King George VI died aged 56 making the then 25-year-old princess the ruling monarch.

At the time, her husband Prince Philip had to break the heartbreaking news to her.

The Queen was in Kenya on a royal tour with Philip when the news reached them.

Far from just being a phone call away, the technology available at the time meant there was a delay in relaying the tragic news.

The news first came to Her Majesty’s aides who were crestfallen.

They were unsure how to tell her the devastating news of her father’s passing.

Moment The Queen was told of her father’s death

And it of course meant that she would ascend the throne and become Queen Elizabeth.

After much discussion it was decided that the news would best come from her husband.

Prince Philip was told and given the task of gently breaking the news to his wife.

Lady-in-waiting Lady Pamela Hicks, revealed in her book that Philip knew his wife would be heartbroken upon receiving the news.

She wrote that Martin Charteris, the Queen’s private secretary “went in to tell Philip, who lifted his newspaper to cover his face in a gesture of despair, saying ‘This will be such a blow’”.

Queen Elizabeth II received the devastating news on a walk through the garden.

Aides watched but what was said remains a private moment between the Queen and her late husband.

Pamela tells how afterwards the Queen “remained completely calm” and said simply: “I am so sorry. This means we all have to go home.”

The royal party began the long journey home, stopping in Libya for fuel and supplies including an all black outfit for the then princess.

Arriving back in Britain, she was met by Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Ever since then Her Majesty has marked the day in private at Sandringham where her father died.

