The Queen is spending time at Balmoral in Scotland ahead of next week’s Platinum Jubilee events, according to reports.

The 96-year-old monarch has travelled to her holiday home in Aberdeenshire for a short break before celebrations kick off.

Balmoral is regarded as one of the Queen‘s favourite places. She usually visits the estate – a royal residence since 1852 – around this time of year.

However, the 2022 royal calendar is dominated by her 70th anniversary on the throne.

But it seems she is still managing to squeeze a few days in before the extensive programme of events marking the Jubilee.

It is the first time she has returned to Balmoral since last summer.

The Queen adores Balmoral, her Scottish home (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

What is the Queen doing in Balmoral?

No details of the break have been revealed as the Queen’s trip is private.

Nonetheless, pundits reckon this brief holiday is an opportunity for the Queen to recharge her batteries ahead of a demanding upcoming schedule.

The Queen arrives at the Jubilee equestrian show earlier this month (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

The Queen has been mainly based at Windsor since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite reported mobility issues which have seen her cancel planned appearances – including the State Opening of Parliament – the Queen has been spotted at several recent events.

In the last few weeks she has attended a Jubilee equestrian event, as well as the opening of the Elizabeth Line in London.

The Queen also took a ride around the Chelsea Flower Show. But travelling to Balmoral will represent the longest journey she has made for many months.

The Queen made her way around Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy (Credit: NBC News YouTube)

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Many royal fans have given the decision for the Queen to have a short holiday the thumbs up on social media.

Several users thought it was a good idea for her to get some rest ahead of her busy upcoming Jubilee schedule.

“For the best, busy times ahead! #PlatinumJubilee,” tweeted one admirer.

Good for her, she deserves every bit of it.

Another royal family enthusiast wrote: “Good for her, she deserves every bit of it like all 96-year-olds do.”

And someone else gushed: “Brilliant. Can’t think of a better place she would rather go. God save and bless our Queen.”

