Christmas with the royals comes with many traditions that date back to the early 1900s and everyone, Kate Middleton included, has to stick to them.

One of the traditions sees the royals weighing themselves before and after Christmas dinner.

So this means that the Queen plans to weigh Kate and Prince William tonight (December 24) as part of their historic tradition.

Why will the Queen weight Kate Middleton this Christmas?

Royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed to Grazia the importance of a Christmas meal at Sandringham House and the traditions that come with it.

She claimed that as part of the Queen’s Christmas tradition, she will ask that all of her guests to weigh themselves.

The guests will weigh themselves on a pair of antique scales before and after their visit.

This odd Christmas tradition came from King Edward VII’s reign in the early 1900s.

The monarch instated this rule because he wanted to make sure that all of his guests ate well during their visit.

This means that in an attempt to honour this Christmas tradition, Kate and William will also be taking part.

Christmas dinner with the royals

According to Ms Seward, the weighing will begin after the “present giving ceremony” on Christmas Eve.

Ms Seward mentioned that the “presents will be laid out in the drawing room on trestle tables covered with white linen table cloths”.

She also said: “There will be an order of precedence, but the gifts won’t be extravagant. They are mainly useful things, such as homemade jams, china or curios bought from country fairs.”

After the ceremony, the royal family will enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

This is where the Queen’s guests have to “enter the dining room in order of seniority” as part of another Christmas tradition.

Once everyone is seated, the head chef carves the turkey and “paper hats are donned, but not by the Queen”.

The weighing then concludes after “some lethal martinis and a black-tie dinner” says Ms Seward.

