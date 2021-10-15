The Queen ‘ordered to give up drinking’ by doctors ahead of Jubilee year

The Queen has been ordered to give up drinking, according to reports.

Her Majesty is known to like a tipple or two from time to time, but the report claims that the 95-year-old has been told to knock the G&Ts on the head.

Why does the Queen like to drink and how much of it?

With a busy autumn and 2022 coming up – including her Platinum Jubilee next June – doctors want her to be in tip-top condition.

The Queen reportedly favours a dry martini and often enjoyed a glass of sweet wine during dinner.

Earlier this year, former chef Darren McGready hit back at claims that he had suggested his former boss drinks four alcoholic beverages every day.

“She’d be pickled if she drank that much,” Hello! magazine quoted.

“All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That’s her favourite drink.

“She certainly doesn’t drink four glasses a day.”

Why has she been told to stop?

Now, a royal family friend told Vanity Fair that docs have told her to stop drinking unless it’s special occasions.

“The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” the source said.

“It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.”

Another source told the magazine: “The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible.”

Is the no drinking approach working already?

Her Majesty has been praised recently for looking “radiant’ during recent duties.

And that comes with some bold outfit choices, too.

Earlier this week, the Queen – accompanied by Charles and Camilla – visited Wales.

She wore a pink double-breasted coat and matching hat as she attended the opening of the Welsh Parliament.

However, she was also seen using a walking cane – for the second time this week.