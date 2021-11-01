The Queen has been spotted in public for the first time since news broke that she had been hospitalised.

Doctors have told Her Majesty to rest over the coming two weeks following health issues.

She has been advised to only do “light, desk-based duties” following her night in hospital on October 20.

It was her first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

There’s been an outpouring of support for the Queen since the news emerged, and many will be happy to see her out and about again.

The Queen has been in the news following her hospitalisation (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Queen latest news: Her Majesty emerges

Her Majesty, 95, was spotted alone at the wheel of her Jaguar estate while wearing a headscarf and sunglasses.

It’s the first sign from the royal that she’s on the mend again and ready to get back to work.

Despite being out and about in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Her Majesty won’t be resuming her royal duties just yet.

As a result, she is being forced to miss the COP26 climate change conference.

However, it is thought she is hopeful that she can attend the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

Queen Elizabeth II is taking two weeks off from her duties (Credit: Splashnews)

What happens if the Queen can’t fulfil her duties?

Meanwhile, the Queen’s illness has brought with it some tough questions.

Many have asked what would happen were she no longer able to carry out her duties.

A source told the Mail: “This is a constitutional headache. With an ageing monarch, there are talks about what will happen if the Queen is unable to work for some reason.

“You can’t have Andrew and Harry do it and Charles and William are extremely busy.”

Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Harry are currently all classed as “Counsellors of State”.

Counsellors of State step in if the Queen is unable to perform her duties “due to illness or absence abroad”.

However, Prince Andrew stepped away from the monarchy in 2019 after the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also quit royal life in March last year.

