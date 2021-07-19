In the latest news about the Queen, Her Majesty has returned to the Sandringham country estate for the first time since her husband, Prince Philip, died in April.

The 95-year-old monarch was pictured on the estate at the weekend.

The Queen returned to Sandringham (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the latest news about the Queen?

The Queen was driving a Land Rover around Wood Farm Cottage on the Norfolk estate.

Her visit marks the first time she has been seen at Sandringham since her husband of 73 years passed away.

The Sun newspaper says that the late duke saw out his retirement at the cottage, and speculates that many of his belongings still remain in place there.

Read more: Harry and Meghan latest: Sussexes want Lilibet’s christening held in Windsor in presence of the Queen

As the Queen carried on royal duties at Buckingham Palace, the newspaper says that Philip spent his days there reading history books and painting watercolours.

It’s thought that the royal couple were last there together in September 2020, and returned to Windsor Castle for the second lockdown.

Philip spent his retirement at the Norfolk estate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long will Her Majesty stay there?

During her drive around the estate, the Queen wore a summery white top adorned with pink flowers.

On top of that was a gilet, something that Her Majesty wears out and about.

Alongside the monarch in the car was her bloodstock and racing adviser John Warren.

The report suggested that the Queen would return to Windsor today (July 19).

Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!🎈 pic.twitter.com/DZycD89cVR — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2021

Happy birthday Camilla!

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the family Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 74th birthday on July 17.

Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!

One of the first to publicly send her well wishes included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Read more: William and Kate celebrate 74th birthday of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with two sweet social media posts

Taking to Twitter, the couple said: “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!” followed by a red balloon emoji.