The Queen was “impressed” by Kate Middleton because she loved Prince William “for himself, not for his title”, a royal expert has claimed in latest news.

The monarch, 96, shares a close bond with both her grandson William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

However, according to a royal author, Her Majesty was “impressed” by Kate’s attitude towards William.

The Queen ‘impressed’ by Kate Middleton, a royal author said (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen news

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told OK! Magazine recently: “The thing about Kate is the Queen was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his title.

“She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana. It’s pretty clear she wasn’t going to make that mistake again.”

Elsewhere, in his new book, Mr Morton shared a sweet detail about the Queen from William and Kate’s wedding day.

Her Majesty “impressed” how Kate “adored and loved William for himself, not for his title” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Mr Morton claimed the big day left Her Majesty “practically skipping” and she saw it as an “important milestone” for the monarchy.

In an extract from the book The Queen, published by the Daily Mirror, the author said: “The Queen was positively playful on the day of her grandson’s nuptials, ‘practically skipping’ according to one observer, absolutely thrilled at the way the public had reacted to the royal newlyweds.”

William and Kate latest

He added: “She had a sense that the future of the Royal Family, her family, was now secure.

“The monarchy was once again held in admiration and affection by the masses.”

William and Kate have become firm favourites among royal fans and many can’t wait to see him as King.

Some have even said William should become King rather than his father, Prince Charles.

One royal fan said on Twitter: “I myself feel Charles should abdicate and make William king.”

Another added: “I wish they could skip Charles and just make William king.”

