In latest news on the Queen, reports say the monarch won’t stay silent if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allow “mistruths” to circulate.

A recent BBC report claimed a senior palace source confirmed Her Majesty, 95, wasn’t asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they could name their daughter Lilibet – the Queen’s family nickname.

However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan insisted they wouldn’t have used the name had the Queen “not been supportive”.

In addition, the couple reportedly threatened legal action against the BBC through law firm Schillings.

The Queen will reportedly not stay silent if Harry and Meghan allow "mistruths" to circulate

What’s the latest news on the Queen?

Reports also suggested Harry and Meghan had introduced their newborn daughter – born on June 4 – to the Queen via video call.

However, a source told the Mail on Sunday that “no video call has taken place”.

The insider added: “Friends of the Sussexes appear to have given misleading briefings to journalists about what the Queen had said and that took the whole thing over the edge.

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after the Queen

“The Palace couldn’t deny the story that this was a mistruth.”

According to the publication, Her Majesty has now told courtiers to correct statements which misrepresent private conversations by her or other senior royals.

The source concluded: “This is about whether or not what is being reported is an accurate version of what actually happened.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

A report claimed the Queen wasn't asked about the name by Harry and Meghan

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child.

They revealed her full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

As well as the Queen, the name also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Following reports that the couple didn’t ask the Queen permission to use the name, a rep for Harry and Meghan issued a statement.

It read: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

The Duke and Duchess welcomed their daughter on June 4

What did Harry and Meghan say?

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor.

“Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Meghan and Harry are trying to maintain a good relationship with Her Majesty.

The insider told US Weekly: “They’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the Queen in order to keep the peace.”

