The Queen will attend a Remembrance Sunday service this weekend, Buckingham Palace has confirmed in latest news.

Her Majesty, 95, was advised to rest by her doctors until mid-November after spending a night in hospital on October 20.

However, this Sunday (November 14), the Queen will view the service from the Whitehall building balcony.

This is how the monarch has watched the service in previous years.

Her Majesty will attend the Remembrance Sunday service this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

A statement from the palace said: “As in previous years Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

“Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16 November.

“The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned.”

The Queen has been resting on doctors’ orders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes after the palace confirmed the Queen wouldn’t be attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 13.

At the end of last month, the palace said doctors had advised Her Majesty to only undertake “light, desk-based duties” for a couple of weeks.

However, she was advised against undertaking any “official visits”.

It came just days after the Queen spent a night in hospital after pulling out of a Northern Ireland trip.

She underwent “preliminary investigations” at King Edward VII’s hospital on October 20.

The Queen continued doing “light, desk-based duties” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, more recently, the Queen’s son Prince Charles issued an update on his mother.

On Thursday (November 11), Charles visited Brixton when he was asked by royal fans how the monarch was.

One man asked: “Prince Charles, how is your mother?”

The Prince of Wales, 72, replied: “She’s alright, thank you.”

Earlier this month, the Queen enjoyed a relaxing weekend at Sandringham after doctors apparently gave her the all clear to travel.

