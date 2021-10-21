Following the news the Queen is taking some rest, royal fans have said she should take a step back from royal duties to focus on her health.

Her Majesty, 95, recently pulled out of a visit to Northern Ireland after accepting “medical advice to rest”.

Fans are now saying the monarch should take a break from her royal duties to focus on her health.

However, a royal commentator has insisted the Queen will “undoubtedly” continue her duties.

The Queen is taking rest after accepting medical advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “The Queen much regrets cancelling her visit to Northern Ireland on medical advice.

“She has had an active schedule recently which has included opening the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments, beginning the global relay of the baton for the Commonwealth Games for Birmingham 2022 and Tuesday’s reception for business leaders at Windsor.

“In recent years her engagements have been carefully balanced for her comfort.

“Her last long haul flight abroad was in 2015, lifts are sometimes used instead of stairs and so on.

Some fans want Her Majesty to take a break from duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Queen has used a stick recently and obviously in future, care will continue to be taken in arranging her schedules with the support of other members of the royal family.”

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “As long as the Queen is able to perform her duties she will undoubtedly continue to do so, as when Princess Elizabeth, in Cape Town in 1947, she swore she would.

“She knows that the nation is devoted to her and any event she attends has a certain cachet.

“After having an enforced rest she undoubtedly intends to attend Cop26 in Glasgow as planned, which is most important.”

The Queen pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen health

It comes after fans insisted the Queen should “slow down”.

One person took to Twitter to say: “The Queen should absolutely be slowing down her workload and rest.

“There’s so many other members of the Royal Family who should step up and take on more.”

Another wrote: “Love the Queen but wish she would step down and she can see the kids takeover.”

A third tweeted: “The Queen should take a break from some of the work she is doing, she is 95 years old.”

Another said: “She 95 and she attends a lot of engagements I would too like to see her slow down so she has more years as Queen.”

Royal news

However, some believe there’s no reason why the Queen should have to step back.

One added: “Absolutely no reason for The Queen to resign. She has spent her entire lifetime dedicated to service, sacrifice and British people.

“If she has to take a break or two at 95 then so be it. SHE’S EARNED every bit and more.”

Another agreed, writing: “Her Majesty shouldn’t resign but the more stressful engagements should go to Charles and William.”

It comes after a statement was released explaining the Queen was taking rest.

It said that Her Majesty “reluctantly” accepted the medical advice and is in “good spirits”.

