The Queen will reportedly have her ‘mobility issues’ handled by the palace the same way they dealt with Prince Philip‘s, latest news claims.

Her Majesty had faced an array of health issues ever since she was hospitalised in October last year.

As a result, she took time out to rest. However, she was seen in public last week when she attended Prince Philip’s memorial with other members of the Royal Family.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey has claimed that the Queen’s schedule is entirely in her hands at his stage.

The latest news on the Queen is that she is reportedly battling mobility issues (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen latest news

“The diary has become quite an agile piece of royal equipment in the sense that it’s up to the Queen in the morning what she can and can’t do,” she told The Telegraph.

“People are going to be coming to the Queen rather than her travelling to them.”

The changes to the Queen’s day-to-day life come as she decided to make Windsor her permanent home going forward.

The Queen recently made Windsor her permanent home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The monarchy is changing before our very eyes and arguably that’s no bad thing,” said Camilla. “What we think is the Queen isn’t having health problems but mobility problems. She can’t stand for long periods or walk for long distances. Therefore accommodations are being made.”

Camilla added that when it comes to the royal diary, the Queen’s aides have to “prioritise quality over quantity”.

Meanwhile, the latest on the Queen comes as it was claimed she had prepared herself to deal with Philip’s passing.

Royal news

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Her Majesty for 73 years, died in April last year at the age of 99.

Robert Hardman, author of Queen of our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, told OK!: “The Queen has always been good in a crisis. She doesn’t panic, she doesn’t collapse. She’s a pragmatist.

“She’d been worried about him for a long time, but one of the upsides of lockdown is that they were together a lot more than they would have been.”

He added: “She relied on him a lot, but he was getting old and weak and she knew that. She was prepared, and had the wherewithal to deal with his death.”

