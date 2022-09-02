The Queen will miss the Highland Games Braemar Gathering this weekend, reports claim in latest news.

Prince Charles will go instead as she continues to battle ongoing mobility issues.

NEW: Another event the Queen has been forced to miss “for her comfort”.

She will not attend the Highland games she loves so much at the Braemar Gathering in Scotland this weekend 🪵 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

The Queen news

Today, news reported that the Queen will be missing the Highland Games this weekend.

Reports claim the decision has been taken for her comfort.

Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV News, tweeted the news to his 129k followers this morning.

“Another event the Queen has been forced to miss ‘for her comfort’,” he tweeted.

“She will not attend the Highland games she loves so much at the Braemar Gathering in Scotland this weekend,” he continued.

However, he confirmed there will be a royal presence there. Prince Charles will be in attendance.

The Queen will be absent from this year’s Highland Games (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Royal fans react to the Queen latest news

Plenty of royal fans took to Twitter to react to the news about the Queen’s absence from this year’s games.

Many expressed fears over Her Majesty’s health.

“Would anyone think it was wrong for the Queen to step down? She is 96 years old & her health has deteoriated, must she really continue in the name of tradition?” one fan tweeted.

“I am very concerned about the Monarch’s health,” another then wrote.

Additionally, a third worried fan then wrote: “HM the Queen should be enjoying her twilight years with her family, it’s a pity she’s been under so much stress these last few years. It’s not helping her health at all.”

However, others had a simple explanation for her absence.

“At the end of the day she is 96 years old. What more could you expect?” one then wrote.

The Queen is making major changes (Credit: YouTube)

Her Majesty to appoint PM in Balmoral

News of the Queen’s absence from the Highland Games comes just days after it was revealed that she was making a major change.

Usually, the new Prime Minister is appointed by the Queen in either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

However, the Queen is currently in Balmoral, Scotland, and won’t be making the long journey south.

Instead, the new PM is going to be going up to Balmoral to be appointed there.

Chris Ship announced the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Palace confirms that the Queen will NOT be able to travel to London to receive the incoming and outgoing Prime Ministers next week.

“Instead on Tuesday 6 September Boris Johnson and either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will have to travel to Balmoral.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

