In the latest news about The Queen, Her Majesty went on her annual tour of Scotland this week, and she looked relaxed and stylish as she visited numerous places and met different people.

Accompanied by Princess Anne and Prince William, Her Majesty looked at home during ‘Royal Week’, which was postponed because of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Sporting an array of adorable outfits, what were the Queen’s stand-out looks?

The Queen looked relaxed and in high spirits (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12193155an))

What is the latest news about the Queen?

This delightful image isn’t strictly from her tour of Scotland, but from today’s Royal Windsor Horse Show (Friday July 2).

The snap sees the Queen at her most relaxed.

In stark contrast to the pomp and ceremony of her Scotland trip, she’s wearing a buttoned white blouse with a paisley-lined bodywarmer.

But you can’t help smiling along with Her Majesty seeing this photo – with everything she’s been through, she deserves to smile and laugh in good company.

The Queen looked adorable in a pastel blue suit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her Majesty’s visit to Holyrood

On June 28, the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited Holyrood.

During her visit, Her Majesty took part in the annual Ceremony Of The Keys.

An annual event that first began in 1826, the monarch is symbolically handed the keys to the city of Edinburgh.

The monarch then hands them back to the Lord Provost.

During this ceremony, Her Majesty wore a pastel-blue suit with a matching hat, and accessorised the outfit with a decorative brooch.

The Queen met with the Scottish First Minister during her trip (Credit: YouTube)

On June 29, the Queen met with Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

For this prestigious meeting at the Holyrood Palace, Her Majesty wore a stunning floral-printed dress that perfectly matched the summer mood.

The Majesty wore a striking suit to her visit to Stirling Castle (Credit: YouTube)

It was a busy day for Her Majesty on June 29.

Wearing a striking purple suit with decorative flourishes, she visited Stirling Castle for a tour around the new museum.

In fact, Her Majesty opened the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum and stopped to look at some of the exhibits.

What did Her Majesty wear on her last day in Scotland?

On her last day in Scotland, the Queen and Princess Anne visited The Children’s Wood in Glasgow.

Once again wearing one of her favoured suits and matching hat combos, she smiled contentedly as she chatted to local kids who use the park.

This time the Queen opted for a darker blue shade of outfit.

Her Majesty wore another of her decorative brooches for the fun visit.