The Queen will not be attending royal garden parties over the next month or so, Buckingham Palace has said in latest news about the monarch.

The news comes amid growing concerns over the 96-year-old monarch’s health and mobility issues.

The Queen has pulled out of attending garden parties this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace and Holyroodhouse will take place this month and in June for the first time since 2019.

However, Buckingham Palace revealed today that the Queen won’t be in attendance for them.

Read more: William and Kate ‘eyeing up move to cottage minutes away from Queen’

The 96-year-old will be represented at the events by other members of the Royal Family instead.

The decision has likely been taken for the Queen not to attend due to the format of the parties.

There is a lot of standing and walking around at the parties. This is something the Queen may struggle with, especially with her reported mobility issues.

The Queen has reportedly been suffering from mobility issues recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news

Speaking about the Queen’s decision not to attend, royal expert Angela Levin said on Twitter today: “It’s a good decision for the Queen not to attend garden parties as there would be too much standing.”

“What a shame though,” she added.

The garden parties in Buckingham Palace are set to be held over the next three Wednesdays of May – the 11th, 18th, and 25th.

A garden party in Holyroodhouse will take place on June 29.

The parties take place for guests in recognition of their contributions to communities across the UK.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen missing the parties. It read: “Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other Members of the Royal Family at this year’s Garden Parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

Following the news, royal fans have expressed concerns as one wrote on Twitter: “I’m worried about the Queen.”

The Queen could miss an important event at the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “I’m beginning to think that the Queen is not as well as we think she is.”

A third wrote: “That’s concerning about the Queen not attending the garden parties at Buckingham Palace from next week, let’s hope she’s ok for the #PlatinumJubilee weekend!”

Jubilee 2022

The garden parties might not be the only event the Queen may have to miss during her Platinum Jubilee this year.

The Queen usually waves to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

However, according to one source, this iconic event might not happen this year due to the alleged fraility of the monarch.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source said: “It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee.”

However, if the Queen does not appear on the balcony, the palace will look at deploying a plan B.

Plan B could mean other members of the Royal Family stepping in for the Queen on the balcony.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.