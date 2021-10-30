The Queen has been advised to rest for another two weeks in latest news about the monarch’s health.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Her Majesty, 95, has been advised by her doctors to continue to rest “for at least the next two weeks”.

Due to this, the Palace said the Queen will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on November 13.

However, she wants to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

The Queen must rest for another two weeks (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

According to reports, a senior royal source said doctors will struggle to stop the Queen attending the event.

Read more: The Queen ‘disappointed after being told to give up favourite hobby following discomfort’

The insider said the commemoration is “one of the few dates that is completely and utterly cemented in the Queen’s annual diary”.

They added: “The doctors who are advising Her Majesty to rest would have to have a very strong case to stop her going.

The Queen reportedly determined to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It remains her firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on ­Remembrance Sunday.”

However, referring to the Queen resting, the source said: “Doctors are satisfied this is the best course of action right now.”

What did Buckingham Palace say?

Meanwhile, it comes after the Palace confirmed the Queen would be resting for the next couple of weeks.

A statement said: “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to ­undertake any official visits.”

Earlier this month, the Queen pulled out of a Northern Ireland trip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, the Queen cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland after accepting medical advice to rest.

News later revealed that she had spent the night in hospital on October 20.

The Queen underwent “preliminary investigations” at King Edward VII’s hospital in London.

Since her orders to rest, the Queen has carried out some ‘light’ duties at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday (October 26), Her Majesty greeted the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim, via video call.

Read more: Prince William ‘clashed’ with the Queen over his wedding outfit

Royal fans expressed their delight to see the Queen smiling and continuing with small duties while resting.

“Very happy to see HM the Queen is doing well and smiling again,” one person said on Twitter.

Another added: “So happy to see Her Majesty back at work! She looks wonderful today!”

What did you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.