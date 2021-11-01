Queen ‘determined to host family Christmas’ at Sandringham after health scare

The Queen is reportedly determined to host Christmas at Sandringham, following news of her recent health scare.

The 95-year-old monarch was told to rest over the next two weeks and only do “light, desk-based duties”, after her night in hospital on October 20.

However, the Queen is apparently “committed” to getting better in time for the festive period at her Norfolk home.

The Queen is reportedly determined to host Christmas this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

Last year, the Royal family were forced to spend Christmas apart due to Covid-19.

And the Queen isn’t prepared for the same to happen this year.

A royal insider told The Mirror: “This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones.

The family get-together will be the perfect tonic

“The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks.

“After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming festive period marks her first without husband Prince Philip.

The Queen visits her Norfolk home during Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes after the Palace confirmed the Queen would be resting for the next couple of weeks.

Their statement read: “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to ­undertake any official visits.”

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also gave an update on the Queen after speaking with her.

He told Channel 4 News at the G20 summit: “I spoke to Her Majesty and she’s on very good form. She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing.”

Earlier this month, her Majesty underwent “preliminary investigations” at King Edward VII’s hospital in London.

Since her orders to rest, the Queen has carried out some ‘light’ duties at Windsor Castle.

