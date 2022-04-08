Queen cancels another royal event as Charles and Camilla step in to represent her

The Queen has pulled out of the annual Easter Maundy Thursday church service, according to the latest news from Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty, 95, has faced a series of health issues since being hospitalised in October.

As a result, Prince Charles and Camilla will take her place at the service. It will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The annual service had been cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Queen has pulled out of an event next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen latest news

The last time it went ahead, in 2019, Her Majesty was joined by Princess Eugenie for the special occasion.

It marks the first time the Prince of Wales has stepped in for the Queen at the event.

Another event in the royal calendar and another cancellation by the Queen.

She has asked that Prince Charles and Camilla represent her at the annual Maundy Thursday Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

We are told the Queen wanted to provide clarity now for those attending — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 8, 2022

According to ITV’s royal editor, the Queen pulled out ahead of the big day so as not to overshadow the event.

Fans rushed to speculate about what the latest news about the Queen could mean for the monarchy.

“I can see the Queen abdicating after the celebrations later in the year,” commented one fan. “I think the last time we will see her publicly is at Prince Charles’ Coronation at the end of the year start of 2023.”

Another said: “Will the Queen will abdicate later this year once all the festivities are over?”

Charles will step in for the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Latest news on the Queen’s health

The Queen’s health has been a hot topic for months.

According to reports, she recently decided to make Windsor her permanent home going forward.

As a result, alterations have reportedly been made to the home to accommodate the Queens’ mobility issues.

“The monarchy is changing before our very eyes and arguably that’s no bad thing,” said royal expert Camilla Tominey.

“What we think is the Queen isn’t having health problems but mobility problems. She can’t stand for long periods or walk for long distances. Therefore accommodations are being made.”

Meanwhile, the latest on the Queen comes as it was claimed she had prepared herself to deal with Philip’s passing.

“She relied on him a lot,” said Robert Hardman, author of Queen of our Times. “But he was getting old and weak and she knew that. She was prepared, and had the wherewithal to deal with his death.”

