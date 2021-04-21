The Queen has celebrated her 95th birthday today and it’s said Kate Middleton, Camilla and the Countess of Wessex have been her support.

Her Majesty apparently marked the occasion in a low-key style after the death of husband Prince Philip.

Now, according to reports, Princess Anne, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have formed a support group for the Queen.

The Queen ‘supported’ on her birthday

Reports claimed Anne and Sophie were to be among the Queen’s first visitors ahead of her birthday.

The Sun reports that members of the family will take it in turns to visit the Queen.

In addition, Camilla will also apparently visit the Queen this week to offer support.

Meanwhile, a royal expert recently said Kate and Sophie have become the Queen’s new ‘strength’.

Penny Junor told The Sun: “After all those years of having Philip by her side, both as a loving husband and a supportive consort, no-one will ever fill the void in the Queen’s life left by him.

“But she has the love of a nation and her own family to support her through the coming months.

“And she know she can always rely on Sophie and Kate.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Her Majesty released a statement to thank people for their birthday wishes.

The Queen thanks fans on her birthday

She said: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband.”

In conclusion, the Queen added: “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched.”

