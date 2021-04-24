The Queen has marked the end of her official two-week mourning period following the death of Prince Philip.

Before her husband’s passing, the Royal Family’s official social media pages had an image of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh.

However, following his death, members of the royal family changed their avatars to their official coats of arms.

Now the mourning period is over, the Queen has made a subtle change to her profile.

Instead of reverting back to her previous profile picture, one was chosen of the Queen without Philip.

Her Instagram now features a close-up photograph of the Queen during a visit to MI5 in February last year.

Other members of the royal family have also followed suit and changed their pictures back.

While it’s a subtle change, it marks a nod to a new era for the Queen without her husband by her side.

The Queen’s Instagram profile picture changed to one without Philip (Credit: Instagram)

How is the Queen coping?

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

His death saddened royal fans around the world, and many worried about how the Queen would handle it.

However, a source recently said Her Majesty has been as strong-willed as ever.

A source told the Mirror: “It is of course what we have come to expect from Her Majesty, duty above all else and thinking of others despite everything, despite experiencing a devastating loss.

“She is coping amazingly well and has been comforted not only by the love and support of her close family.

“But by the many thousands of people who had so many wonderful things to share about her husband’s life and legacy.”

Prince Philip passed away earlier this month (April) (Credit: Splashnews)

The Queen celebrates her birthday on Instagram

Amid her heartbreak, the Queen celebrated her birthday this month (April).

Thankfully, she didn’t have to spend her time alone despite lockdown.

It’s believed her daughter Princess Anne and daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were among her visitors.

Her Majesty also released a statement to thank the public for their “good wishes”.

She said: “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout this life.”

Meghan’s husband Harry attended his grandfather’s funeral last weekend but has since flew back to California.

