The Queen lost an old friend on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip, according to reports.

Her Majesty, 94, was dealing with the loss of her husband of 73 years when her racing advisor, Sir Michael Oswald, died at the age of 86.

He passed away on April 17, the same day as the Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral.

Sir Michael advised the Queen as well as the Queen Mother on their racing interests for years.

The Queen’s racing advisor Sir Michael Oswald has died (Credit: Photo by Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock)

The Queen lost her racing advisor

He served as racing manager to the Queen Mother from 1970 until her death in 2002, before going on to advise the Queen on races.

Sir Michael, a former manager of the Royal Studs, was often pictured with senior members of the Royal Family at racing events.

His widow, Lady Angela – who was lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother – paid tribute to her late husband.

Her Majesty has also lost her husband Prince Philip recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the Racing Post: “He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had…

“…and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn’t have to work.”

Meanwhile, the Queen’s racing adviser John Warren added: “Sir Michael did a magnificent job managing the Royal Studs for so long.

“He was deeply committed to the studs, the Queen and the Queen Mother.

“He was extraordinarily enthusiastic and got such a buzz out of all the royal winners.”

The Queen arriving at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral

Her Majesty broke the nation’s hearts on Saturday when she had to sit alone at Philip’s funeral.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, only 30 guests could attend and they had to sit separately.

This meant the Queen had to sit by herself as she wasn’t able to bubble with any family members.

After seeing the Queen inside St George’s Chapel as Philip’s coffin was brought in, viewers couldn’t contain their emotions.

The Queen sat alone during the service at the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “The Queen behind Prince Phillip for the first and last time.”

Another wrote: “The shot of the Queen sitting alone has broken my heart.”

