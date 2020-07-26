The Queen looks 'so pretty' in yellow dress as she views new royal portrait

The Queen looked radiant in a yellow floral dress this weekend as she took part in a virtual unveiling of a new portrait.

The 94-year-old monarch beamed as she was shown a painting of herself sitting comfortably in a chair with a cup of tea resting on a saucer next to her.

Fans praised the Queen's dress as she looked 'pretty' during a recent video call (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

What did royal fans say about the Queen and her yellow dress?

The Royal Family's official Instagram page shared snaps from the video meeting.

And in the comments, royal fans rushed to point out how "pretty" the Queen looked - and how "pleased" she seemed with the portrait.

The post's caption read: "The Queen paid a virtual visit to the @ukforeignoffice this week to hear about their COVID-19 response and take part in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait of Her Majesty.

"The Queen praised the work of @ukforeignoffice staff.

"The new portrait of Her Majesty - unveiled at the start of the call - was commissioned by the @ukforeignoffice and pays tribute to The Queen’s contribution to British diplomacy, having visited over 100 countries throughout her reign."

One follower commented: "Her Majesty is still a very beautiful woman and has aged very gracefully!"

Another said: "Stunning portrait."

A third wrote: "She looks so pretty in that yellow!"

"Look how cute Queeny looks on Zoom," commented a fourth.

Someone else gushed: "Our Queen looks amazing."

She's so beautiful I can’t even cope.

"How amazing is our Queen!" said a sixth, adding: "And looking beautiful."

"You look really pleased with it, ma'am," observed another.

One royal fan told a pal: "Look at the Queen's face at the end. She's so cute."

"Look at the fourth picture," another said, similarly. "She's so beautiful I can't even cope."

The Queen is reportedly reuniting with family members next month (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/picture-alliance/ Cover Images)

'Family holiday' in Scotland

It follows reports the Queen could be reunited with her grandchildren and other family members in Scotland next month.

The monarch has spent the lockdown in isolation with husband Prince Philip, 99, at Windsor Castle. But a palace spokesperson confirmed they are travelling to the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in August.

Since then, Katie Nicholl of Vanity Fair has said the Queen's eldest son, 71-year-old Prince Charles, is "looking forward" to being able to spend time with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children on a "family holiday" in Scotland while the Queen is there.

