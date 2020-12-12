The Queen is ‘frustrated’ by the many COVID restrictions in place says a royal expert.

The Monarch, 94, has no plans of cutting back on her workload, or indeed stepping down.

Instead, she hopes to amp up her workload in 2021, or so says royal expert Clive Irving.

He also completely dismisses the idea that she will step down for Prince Charles to rule as King once she turns 95 next year.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “She has got enormous stamina and she has made it very clear – she wants to do the job until she feels she can’t go on doing it.”

The Queen is said to be keen to get back out in the world once COVID restrictions are lifted (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen ‘has been very frustrated’

Before adding: “I think she has been very frustrated by living in the bubble, there are lots of things that she would normally be doing like investitures and meeting people at the palace that she can’t do.

“I think once the bubble is lifted she will be right out there again doing all of that.”

Indeed since the first national lockdown, The Queen has been sheltering against COVID with Prince Philip.

Forming ‘HMS Bubble’ they are being cared by a team who rotate in shifts.

Self-isolating in between their rota, the staff are also believed to be regularly tested for coronavirus.

The Queen wore a face mask for the first time in public this November (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen and Prince Philip are sheltering under ‘HMS Bubble’

Although The Queen and Philip have avoided catching the dreaded virus, both Prince Charles and Prince William have suffered from it.

But throughout the pandemic the Royal Family have adhered to their royal duties.

And despite her advanced age, The Queen has continued to work relentlessly from her bubble.

She has continuously attended Zoom calls for royal and charitable causes.

And even invited Captain Tom Moore to Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood this July.

The Queen is sheltering under ‘HMS Bubble’ with Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

And she of course attended the surprise summer wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi that same day.

She also gave a rousing speech ‘We Will Meet Again’ to the nation back in April.

Viewed by 24 million, her words included: “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.



“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”

