The Queen is ‘disappointed’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to skip Christmas in the UK

The Queen is reportedly ‘disappointed’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be spending Christmas with her at Sandringham.

Sources close to the pair have reaffirmed that they plan to spend Christmas in California with their son Archie.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says that this is ‘disappointing’ for the Monarch.

And that she is greatly missing both her grandson Harry and her great-grandson baby Archie.

The Queen is said to have wanted to spend Christmas with Prince Harry and his young family (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen spends each Christmas at Sandringham with her family

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Katie shared: “With coronavirus cases rising in the UK and a possible ban on household mixing, all plans for the royals’ Christmas are also on hold.

“Nonetheless, the news that Harry won’t be coming home will likely be disappointing for the Queen, who is said to miss her grandson and great-grandson Archie, whom she has not seen for a year.”

Read more: The Queen ‘put her foot down on Meghan Markle’s wedding day demand’

Meanwhile a source informed her that they have no plans to be in the UK for Christmas.

The source claimed: “Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly skipping Christmas with The Queen once again (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Meghan spent baby Archie’s first Christmas in Canada

What’s more, they are reportedly set to spend Christmas with David Foster and Katherine McPhee.

Oscar winning composer David is said to be serving as a ‘surrogate father’ to Harry since his move Stateside.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

A source told The Mirror earlier this month that Meghan is hosting Christmas at her Montecito home.

The source claimed: “She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.

Katherine and David are now great friends with Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

“They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home.”

Meghan and singer Katherine attended the same high school together.

But only became friendly since her return to the US this year.

The couples recently celebrated Katherine’s pregnancy at a trendy Montecito steakhouse.



Despite Harry and Meghan dodging Christmas with The Queen for a second year in a row – they are expected back on UK soil relatively soon.

Meghan’s court battle against Associated Newspapers Ltd commences on January 11, 2020.

As long as current travel quarantine measures remain in place, she will have to return two weeks in advance to self-isolate.

Logically this means she and Harry will need to leave the US just days after Christmas Day.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.