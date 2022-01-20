The Queen will be ‘holding her hands up in despair’ over the actions of some of her family members, a royal expert has claimed.

The 95-year-old monarch has certainly had a difficult time in the lead up to her Platinum Jubilee next month.

Just last week, the Queen stripped her son Andrew of his honorary titles as he continues to fight his sexual assault lawsuit.

The Queen has had a rocky time in the lead up to her Platinum Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen ‘in despair’

The Duke of York also came under intense scrutiny during Ranvir Singh‘s ITV documentary, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

The programme gave insight into how Andrew became embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

And the recent headlines will no doubt have caused some distress for the Queen.

The Queen will be holding her hands up in despair

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the monarch will certainly be affected by her son’s actions.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “I think the Queen will be holding her hands up in despair with her children and some of her grandchildren.”

Jennie went on to note that there should be some “equity” after Prince Harry‘s military titles were also stripped.

Prince Andrew is set to face court later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen stripped her grandson and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their honorary titles and patronages last year.

It came after their decision to step back as senior royals in 2020.

Jennie continued: “Everybody feels for the Queen now with the Andrew debacle, but I think there has to be some equity between Harry and Andrew now. There was the argument and it probably wasn’t correct, but if Harry has been stripped of his titles then Andrew should have been some time ago.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were previously stripped of their titles (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen strips Andrew of his titles

Andrew attended a 90-minute meeting with his mother over his titles at Windsor Castle last week.

The Duke of York was also accompanied by his personal lawyer, Gary Bloxsome.

Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace shared the news in a statement.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronage have been returned to the Queen,” the Palace said.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It has since been reported that Andrew broke down in tears during the meeting.

