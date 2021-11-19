Following health concerns about the Queen, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has provided royal fans with an update on the monarch.

The 62-year-old provided the update during an interview the French magazine, Paris Match.

Sarah Ferguson provided an update on the Queen’s health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sarah Ferguson say about the Queen?

Speaking about the Queen, Sarah Ferguson said: “She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman.”

Sarah Ferguson also spoke about her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who she divorced in 1996. She said that divorce was “the hardest thing she’s ever been through”. This is because she’s “not the type to give up”.

The Queen’s ex-daughter-in-law went on to say: “Andrew and I have managed to preserve our friendship and the duty that was ours. As I often say, we prioritise the three C’s: communication, compromise, and compassion.”

Sarah Ferguson said the Queen was her ‘inspiration’ (Credit: ITV)

What else did Sarah Ferguson have to say?

Sarah still lives in the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, the Queen’s third child. They have two daughters together – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are both in their thirties.

As well as this interview, Sarah Ferguson also made an appearance at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards in October. At the awards, Sarah Ferguson revealed that the Queen was her biggest inspiration.

She said: “I think at 95, still to be carrying on. I just look on in admiration and I just go ‘I’m so lucky.'”

What has the Queen been doing lately?

Sarah Ferguson’s comments come during a trying period for the Queen. After spending the night in hospital, the Queen was told to rest by her doctor’s and only do ‘light work’.

Earlier this month, Her Majesty pulled out of COP26 in Glasgow.

The Queen was seen at her first in-person engagement in close to a month on Wednesday (Credit: YouTube)

Last Sunday (November 14), the Queen had to pull out of attending the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had sprained her back.

The Queen’s son Prince Charles attended the service. He was accompanied by other senior royals, such as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and his wife, Camilla.

In news that will come as a relief to Sarah Ferguson, and royal fans in general, the Queen was back at work on Wednesday (November 17).

She was pictured in her first in-person engagement in close to a month at Windsor Castle.

