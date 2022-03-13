Sad update on the Queen’s health issued: ‘It’s a real shame’

The Queen’s health has been a cause for concern in recent months and now a sad update has been issued.

The monarch, who is 95, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Before that, she endured a hospital stay.

And she has been pictured using a walking stick.

The monarch herself has even referenced her poor health during face-to-face meetings recently.

However, now perhaps the saddest update of all has been issued.

The monarch hasn’t been able to walk her dogs since October, it has been reported (Credit: Splash News)

What is wrong with The Queen?

In times of crisis, such as the death of her husband Prince Philip, the Queen has sought solace in her beloved dogs.

However, one royal expert has now said that she hasn’t been “well enough” to walk her beloved Corgis and Dorgis for the past six months.

The monarch usually walks her four-legged friends around the grounds of her stately Windsor Castle home.

However, this is reportedly something she hasn’t been able to enjoy for some time now.

‘It’s a real shame’

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed the Queen hasn’t been “well enough to walk her beloved Corgis for the past six months”.

They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.

In fact, it’s said that she hasn’t walked them since October, when she was admitted to hospital.

Instead, it’s a duty carried out by aides.

The source commented: “The Queen usually turns to her beloved corgis in time of crisis and stress and took them out almost every day after Philip fell ill and then died last year.”

They added: “They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.”

The Queen recently with one of her dogs (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen to miss Philip’s memorial?

The comments came after it was claimed that the Queen may be forced to pull out of the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial at the end of the month.

Apparently palace aides are concerned about the elderly monarch making her way from Windsor to London, where it is being held.

And now there are concerns that she will miss the memorial as she refuses to use a wheelchair.

Prince Harry has already announced that he will not be in attendance.

